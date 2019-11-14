The arts have a way of making holiday time extra special. Musicals, concerts, and even street music enhance festivities and celebrations. November is a great time to recognize and be thankful for community arts. Here are some exciting events to enjoy between now and Thanksgiving Day.
“The Music Man”
Allegro Community School for the Arts (Allegro) is pleased to present six performances of the musical “The Music Man” in November at Fauquier High School auditorium. “This year’s musical will, for the first time in Allegro’s theatrical history, feature a live orchestra,” said director Lachelle Yoder. The audience is certain to enjoy all the pageantry onstage including a marching band, as well as the fast-paced music and lyrics from all-time favorites such as "76 Trombones," "Shipoopi” and the barbershop favorite "Lida Rose."
Allegro is pleased to be performing on the large stage at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. The performance dates and times of “The Music Man” are Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.; Nov. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.; and Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10 to $15. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.allegrocsa.org. For more information call 540-349-5088.
“Music on Main”
Due to popular demand, music returns to Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local musicians will be performing acoustic (non-amplified) music in “street busking” style. Shopping, dining, and running errands in Old Town Warrenton becomes even more fun with the festive music of these talented musicians.
“Music on Main” was well-liked by the community this past summer and some of the same musicians will return. Drum & Strum Music Center and Allegro Community School of the Arts contribute to the roster of performing artists. There is always room for additional musicians; those interested in performing should contact Chuck Shepherd in advance at chuck@drumnstrum.com for details.
“Swing into the Holidays”
Get into the holiday spirit with the Silver Tones Swing Band on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts in Warrenton. Enjoy the music of a 17-piece swing band and five vocalists in this variety show along with a dessert reception at intermission when the audience gets the chance to mingle with the performers.
Singer Wendy Marie enthusiastically describes the concert as a, “show-stopping big band with holiday classics by the Andrews Sisters, Bing Crosby, Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, and a performance by the Holiday Brass during the reception.”
In addition to Marie, featured vocalists are Gene Bates and Aaron Talley on solo vocals as well as Larke Pain and Amy Hewes that make up the Silver Belles vocal trio with her. Silver Tones will have you “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Santa is certain to make an appearance at this entertaining event for all ages to enjoy.
Seating is general admission and tickets are $15 online at www.SilverTonesSwingBand.com or $20 at the door. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under. Highland Center for the Arts is located at 597 Broadview Ave. in Warrenton.
“The Arts Lady” highlights local arts events. Smyers teaches in the Arts Management Program at George Mason University and is co-executive director at Fauquier Community Theatre. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
