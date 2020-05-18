The Mosby Heritage Area Association is offering a series of online programs, allowing area residents to learn history while staying home.
On Tuesday, May 19, visit the See It, Save It Blog to learn the history of local garden clubs during the “Before Garden Week: Early Garden Clubs in the Heritage Area” program.
Also, on Tuesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., in the “Loyalists During the American Revolution” program, MHAA's Travis Shaw joins a panel of scholars at Shepherd University to discuss the experiences of Americans who remained loyal to the crown during the Revolution. This program is sponsored by the George Tyler Moore Center for the Civil War. To learn more and to watch the program, visit the George Tyler Moore Center on Facebook. The program will also be shared live on the MHAA Facebook page.
On Wednesday, May 20, at 5 p.m., MHAA presents “Ask a Historian: Historic Foodways with the Frontier Culture Museum.” Karen Becker of the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton will answer questions about historic foodways in 18th and 19th centuries. The program can be viewed on Facebook or on YouTube.
On Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m., in “Historians on Tap: Spirits and Seances - 19th Century Spiritualism,” Dr. Jeff Tolbert discusses the phenomenon of spiritualism in the 19th century. MHHA invites you to grab your favorite drink and join the program on Facebook live. You can also view earlier Historians on Tap programs on MHAA’s YouTube channel.
On Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. is “Live at Five: At the Races!” In this week’s program, Jeb Hannum, executive director of the Virginia Equine Alliance, and Don Yovanovich, president of the Virginia Point-to-Point Foundation and secretary/treasurer of the Virginia Steeplechase Association, will examine Virginia's equestrian heritage and its impact on the landscape and culture of the northern Piedmont. The talk is broadcast live on Facebook. Previous Live at Five broadcasts can be found on the YouTube channel.
On Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m., you can watch a video on the history of Berry’s Ferry. Enjoy an expertly produced video about the history of Berry's Ferry. Located where the former Ashby's Gap Turnpike crossed the Shenandoah River, this area has been an essential crossing point for centuries. This video features extensive drone footage, historical imagery and more. Visit MHHA’s Facebook and YouTube pages on May 24 to view the premiere.
On Thursday, May 28, in “Historians on Tap: 1863's a Crowd” Dr. Lauren Thompson of McKendree University will talk about lesser-known stories of the Civil War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.