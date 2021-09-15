More than 200 gather to remember the events of 9/11

Leaders and residents of southern Fauquier County gathered at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club on Saturday to remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon in Arlington, the World Trade Center in New York and on Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
Bill Glenz, who could see the smoke from the Pentagon strike from his office on the day of the tragedy, has organized the event every year so that Americans don’t forget.
Members of the American Legion Post 247 and auxiliary; local leaders – including Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District), Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier and Del. Mark Cole (R-88th) — joined pastors Mike Mueller of Rock Hill Baptist Church in Stafford and Chaz Campbell of the Calverton Baptist Church, local Scouts, the Liberty High School Chorus and JROTC for the ceremony. More than 100 residents were present as well.
One of the themes of the day was unity. Several speakers spoke of the division that currently exists in the country. Mosier and Butler called for attendees to remember the unity the country felt during the days following 9/11 and to strive for those patriotic feelings – and actions -- again.
Butler said, “We talked of unity after 9/11, we spoke of ways to come together. I want to live in that America again.”
He remembered how on Sept. 12, drivers let others cut in front of them in traffic, neighbors held the door open for one another, and there “were flags everywhere.”
“Before 9/11, we were a divided country. Now, 20 years later, we are again… If we can get back to 9/12…” Butler pointed to the American flag, and said, “we’ll make her proud again.”
A Freedom Flag was presented to the Sumerduck Ruritan Club by Sandy Kilby, president of the American Legion Post 247 Auxiliary. The Freedom Flag is a national symbol of remembrance for those who were lost on 9/11.
Glenz read aloud from a timeline of the events of 9/11. With each new somber timestamp, Joanne Smoot, commander of the American Legion Post 247, rang a caption’s bell for all those who died.
Then Smoot and Ron Roberts, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7728, placed a 9/11 commemorative wreath at the foot of the Ruritan Club’s flagpole.
Glentz vowed to reconvene next year – and every year after – to remember the sacrifices of those who died because of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
