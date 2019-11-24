The Miss Commonwealth Scholarship Organization crowned its local preliminary winners on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Taylor Middle School in Warrenton. Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, was in attendance and assisted with the double crowning.
Dorothy V. Cosner was crowned Miss Commonwealth 2020. She is the 21- year-old daughter of Teddy and Tena Cosner of Charlottesville. She is studying to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her social impact initiative is “Taking the first S.T.E.P.: Starting To Encourage Positivity while combating the negative effects of bullying.”
Ella Strickland was crowned Miss Commonwealth’s Outstanding Teen. She is the 16-year-old daughter of James Strickland and Tiffany Strickland.
Her social impact initiative deals with the issue of Type 1 diabetes awareness and support. Strickland is a Type 1 diabetic herself.
Shelbi Holloman was crowned the first Miss Fauquier 2020. She is the 24- year-old daughter of Bonnie and Phillip Holloman. She is a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College with a master’s degree in athletic training. Her social impact initiative is “The 3 A’s: Active, Athletics and Abilities.”
Chelsie Keyhea is the first Miss Fauquier’s Outstanding Teen.
She is the 14-year-old daughter of Chrissy and Freddy Keyhea. Her social impact initiative is “Be a friend.”
These women work tirelessly to promote their social impact initiative and volunteer all over the commonwealth of Virginia. They will be competing for the titles of Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen next summer in Lynchburg.
Title holders are available to visit schools or businesses. Reach out to misscwso@gmail.com for scheduling.
