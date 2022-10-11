David “Doc” Snyder, founder of Verdun Adventure Bound, had a vision for the outdoor adventure venue’s amphitheater that included showcasing the talent of local youth. On Oct. 15, Verdun Adventure Bound makes Snyder’s vision a reality with its first Youth Music Festival.
The headliner for the festival is Warrenton’s American Idol, Mike Parker, who made it into the Top 20 on TV’s “American Idol.” Parker will take the stage at Verdun from 5 to 7 p.m.
A Fauquier High School graduate, Parker has been making the rounds through the region where he was raised. He began in the spring, when he visited students at southern Fauquier schools and emphasized how much he appreciated the community’s support.
Verdun is excited to welcome the Parkers back to Verdun. Parker’s mother, Juanna Parker, is familiar with the venue. “I worked at Lord Fairfax Community College and brought students to Verdun for team-building exercises.”
“Verdun helps students reach their fullest potential,” Verdun’s Director Sean McElhinney said. “We are excited to bring up-and-coming student artists to our stage for the opportunity to strengthen their skills by performing in front of an audience. Verdun is all about encouraging students to reach their fullest potential.”
He outlined some of the other performers who would appear with Parker. “We welcomed the State Climb Silks aerial performers to Verdun during our summer concert series, and they were very well-received. While they don’t necessarily fit in the genre of music, there is a musical accompaniment to what they do that can’t be overlooked.”
Following Silks will be the Airheads, a new Fauquier rock band assembled by Jerry Hull of the Freshmakers, also a summer concert series performer. “Music has brought so much joy to my life. I am pleased to help foster the next generation of musical artists,” the Taylor Middle School science teacher and musical hobbyist said.
Modal Music of Warrenton is proud to have some of its students on the festival stage, as well. “Modal Music Studio strives to provide fun and engaging music lessons, encouraging our students to become the best they can be,” Chris Bauer, owner of Modal Music, said. We’re grateful for this opportunity Verdun has provided to get all these young performers on stage!”
Another local artist, 13-year-old Carleigh Jane, will perform at Verdun. Carleigh began her musical journey at age 5 with the piano and professional vocal instruction at the age of 8 while also teaching herself to play the ukulele and guitar. This seasoned performer spent four years playing in a band until branching out on her own.
She now performs solo acoustic music at area wineries, breweries, shops, local festivals and private events. “Carleigh is very excited to perform alongside new artists and Mike Parker. This is her first event as a solo artist that has been focused solely on students. Carleigh is excited to perform for the first time in Fauquier County and gain new fans!” said Amy Scherer, Carleigh’s mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.