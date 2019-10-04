Eleanor Goodwin and her siblings are very proud of their mother, Phoebe Patton, who had a very special birthday celebration Sunday, Sept. 22. Phoebe has now joined the ranks of not only centenarians but one of an estimated 20,000 people over 105, according to the Actuarial Life Table for the United States.
Phoebe Randolph Jones Patton of Midland celebrated her 105th birthday at a family gathering in Marshall. Phoebe, who participates in the Fauquier Silhouettes of Spring Fashion Show for cancer survivors, commented recently, "I never dreamed I would live so long."
Phoebe was born in Casanova in 1914 and married Allie Woodrow Patton in 1939 just a few months before the beginning of World War II. Mr. and Mrs. Patton were married for 70 years and managed a successful dairy farming business in southern Fauquier. She has six children: Robert R. Patton of Midland; Ann Patton Garmon of Marshall; Mary Allen Patton Lomax of Catlett; William C. Patton of Nokesville; Sally Patton Baffa of Warrenton; and Eleanor Patton Goodwin of Fairfax Station. She also has 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Phoebe enjoys playing checkers, indoor flower gardening, entertaining friends at her Elk Mount Farm home, and attending Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Another pastime of hers is reading over and over the many greeting cards she receives throughout the year.
When asked about her longevity, Phoebe attributes that to faith, family and friendships.
“She’s doing great,” said Goodwin.
