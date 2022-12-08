During the month of December the town of Middleburg will host family-friendly activities including a dog show and a Dickens-themed festival. Find details at middleburgva.gov/holidays.
A Dickens of a Dog Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10. At 12:30 p.m. dogs and their humans will parade from the National Sporting Library & Museum (102 The Plains Road) to Brick and Mortar Mercantile (201 W. Washington St.). Prizes will be awarded for the best holiday costume, best costume with a Middleburg theme, and best dressed dog and human pair. The event will be followed by a “yappy hour” from 1 to 2 p.m., featuring treats for dogs.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dickens-of-a-dog-show-tickets-477307368187 for additional information and to register to participate. Participants may also register on the day of the event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. at the National Sporting Library & Museum. Proceeds benefit the Middleburg Humane Foundation.
On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the town will host A Dickens of a Christmas festival on South Madison St., which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Throughout the day there will be local vendors, carriage rides, carolers and street performers.
At 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m., members of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Era Dancers will perform dances from the Victorian era. The dancers will also demonstrate steps and invite attendees to participate.
Interactive performances of “A Christmas Carol,” with a run time of 35 minutes, will be held at noon and 2 p.m. Each show will feature local artists, including Hunt Lyman as Ebenezer Scrooge. Several actors from New York will also perform in the production.
Visit www.middleburgva.gov/holidays for event updates. For additional information, please contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.
