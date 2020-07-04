To the residents and regional supporters of the town of Warrenton, I wish to extend my most sincere and heartfelt thanks for all you have done over these past few months. While we still have much effort to put forth to keep this pandemic at bay, thanks to your dedication to our community, we are in a remarkable and uniquely fortunate position.
Never in my life have I known so much positivity about our town. As a business owner, as a resident and as a town representative, I can’t tell you how much pride I have derived from my participation in responding to this challenge. We not only have risen to the challenge—we have leapt beyond it and embraced our aspirations. We are fulfilling our promise, and in all that we have done, we have made Warrenton the envy of towns across our nation.
And we are not done yet. Every step of the way, we have risen. As the nation grapples with the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and too many others, we continue to come together peacefully, as a community, to emphatically denounce systemic racism and injustice. And we are not just letting it be stated in a chant or protest for the moment. We are continuing our commitment toward racial justice and equity in policy with meaningful action and transparency. Tremendous work remains, but with the overwhelming support and vision of the entire community, we will achieve these goals.
And we will continue to rise. We are in this together, and together we will stand stronger than before. Warrenton is unique… and special. And in this moment, we are truly realizing the power that we hold in these truths. In doing so, I know we are standing on the precipice of greatness and potential that we have not known in a long time.
This is our renaissance.
Warrenton has been the envy of so many towns these past few months, and I know this momentum will only grow. We have had the fortune of strong leadership from a dedicated and unified town council. We have a town manager whose vision and passion are unparalleled, and who will someday rightfully earn her place in whatever hall of fame there is for civil servants. And we have a new town council, inheriting this great momentum and who, I have no doubt, will commit themselves to ensuring these successes continue.
In short, as we celebrate our Independence Day, I wish to extend all my sincerest thanks to everyone whose work, faith and commitment has delivered us to this point. It has taken sacrifice, but we did not win our independence from tyranny without uniting as a people to achieve a common goal. As a town, our sacrifices these past few months have ensured our safety and well being. Our sacrifices have made us recognize the value of our local economy. Our sacrifices have made us realize how valuable our neighbors are. Our sacrifices have given us all the chance to be better.
And our home town of Warrenton is better as a result.
Our future has never been brighter. Thank you all for helping us get to this point. And thank you all for your continued dedication and commitment to all that makes our town special.
We move forward as one.
Happy 4th of July.
