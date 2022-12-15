Like a cream puff that has inflated beyond its intended size, Haute Cakes has had to find a new home to contain its growing list of pastry items and services.
Baking since she was 5 years old, Megan Nagel’s Haute Cakes has been an Old Town Warrenton pastry shop for more than four years. Her customers’ favorites include Haute Cake’s wintery hot chocolate bombs and her assortment of macarons, available throughout the year.
The little pink shop was quaint at 590 square feet, located just off Main Street, and it will always be a part of Haute Cakes’ story. It was ideal for a budding baker, but not for one that has continued to grow. “We moved because we had to,” said Nagel. “We ran out of space. We used every inch of our bakery, but there was more we could offer with more space.”
Nagel was in the market for a new shop for some time but would move on only one condition. “I didn’t want to leave Old Town Warrenton -- it has become Haute Cakes’ home. We love being a part of this community for so many reasons,” she said.
Nagel, who was born and raised in Fauquier County, feels that “Old Town has grown up a lot in the last decade. It’s refreshing to see Old Town making changes that positively impact its local businesses and local economy, as well as the people that live, shop and work here. We have so much to offer, and it’s great to see us ‘on the map’ as a destination.”
So, Nagel packed up but didn’t travel far. “We are a half block away at 92 Main St., where Gloria’s Listening Room used to be,” she said. One of the bigger perks of the new location is the large parking lot out back.
The new location also comes with lots of room to display colorful seasonal confections. “The new bakery counter is over 35 feet long -- and you better believe we are filling that with more sprinkles than you can count!” said Nagel.
Currently available and perfect for the holiday season is the Macaron of the Month Club. “We offer gourmet macarons every month in flavors that aren’t offered in the store,” she said.
A list of baking workshops is also underway that are sure to include holiday cookie and cake classes.
Looking ahead to next summer, Haute Cakes will be bringing back its summer baking camps.
