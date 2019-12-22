In mid-November, the parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton welcomed the Rev. Charles C. Smith as their new pastor.
Smith succeeds the Rev. James Gould, who had served the parish for more than nine years, and is now the pastor at St. Francis deSales Catholic Church in Purcellville.
A Florida native, Smith, 55, has been a resident of Northern Virginia since arriving there with his family at age 9. He attended primary and secondary Catholic schools in Annandale, and graduated from Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School in Arlington in 1982.
Smith attended George Mason University in Fairfax, earning a degree in International Studies in 1987. He then worked in banking, government contracting and insurance for the next 12 years.
“Finally, I listened to the voice of the Holy Spirit, and in the fall of 2000 entered St. Charles Borromeo Seminary near Philadelphia,” to study for the priesthood.
He recalls that on his first day at the seminary, he was met by the rector of the seminary, Monsignor Michael F. Burbage – now the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington – and that Gould was his director of vocations there.
Smith was ordained in 2006, and has served in three parishes in Northern Virginia, most recently as the parochial vicar at St. Raymond of Penafort in Springfield. He notes that the new church at St. Raymond was built by Gould while he was the pastor there, where he served until coming to St. John the Evangelist Parish. “I seem to follow in Father Gould’s footsteps … and those are big footsteps and huge shoes to fill,” said Smith.
Coming to a new parish this time of year can be challenging, with preparations for Advent and Christmas. There is a lot going on and much to learn about the parish and the community, but Smith is looking forward to the challenges. He is impressed with the church and school administrative staff, the volunteers and the parishioners he has met. “They truly love our parish,” he said.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
271 Winchester St.
Warrenton
540-347-2922
