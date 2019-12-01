Stop by Christ Church, 95 Green St., in Old Town Warrenton on Saturday, Dec. 7, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to visit with St. Nicholas and find out where Santa Claus got his start.
St. Nicholas was a fourth-century bishop of Myra, a seacoast town in southern Turkey. He was known as a helper of the poor and sick. One of the most famous stories of St. Nicholas’ kindness is about a man with three daughters. They were very poor, and the man was afraid there wouldn’t be any money for marriage dowries and the girls would have to be sold into slavery. One night the girls hung laundered stockings in front of the fire to dry. Nicholas, knowing of their poverty, went by the window and tossed in three bags of gold – one for each girl. The bags of gold landed in their stockings. Because of their newfound fortune, the girls were able to be married and their father was very happy. St. Nicholas was perhaps the first Santa Claus and from this story we get the tradition of hanging stockings by the fireplace.
After you’ve seen St. Nicholas, visitors are invited to make a take-home Christmas decoration and join in singing traditional Christmas carols. Then sample cookies and cider donated by Warrenton Giant Food.
The event is free, but it will help with planning to phone the church at 540-347-7634 to let them know you are coming. To learn more about Christ Church, visit the website at www.christchurchofwarrenton.com.
