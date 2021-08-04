Remington Mayor Bill Polk shares a community garden plot with his friend James Steele. “We’re fishing buddies,” he said. Polk also grows a few tomatoes on his deck at home. “I like being able to grab a couple of tomatoes as I walk by,” he said.

Polk is also in charge of arranging entertainment for the twice-monthly farmers markets held across the street from Remington United Methodist Church. “I try to mix it up – males and females, folk, classic rock, country, blues, jazz, bluegrass … ” he said.

Events are free to all, but donations are collected to support the gatherings and the garden.

Each concert/farmers market has attracted 50 to 75 people this year, he estimates; the crowds are smaller than before the pandemic.

Farmers market vendors number about ten this summer. “It used to be 20.” He said he’s wanted to include some food trucks, but most of them are already booked.

Polk and the other event organizers are looking to recapture the momentum that was building before COVID-19 closed the community gatherings down. A barbecue cook-off is scheduled for Sept. 18. “We’ll have two bands, starting at 2 p.m. There will be ten contestants, so there will be plenty of food to go around, and who doesn’t like barbeque?” He said that the 2019 barbecue cookoff drew 250 visitors to Remington and he is hoping for another good turnout.

Giving progress a nudge

The mayor said he would like to see Remington become a destination, but that means it needs to offer more places to shop and dine out. Although all the storefronts on Main Street are full, he’d like to expand the town’s options.

There are a couple of properties in town that could host some retail shops, said Polk, and he is testing the waters to see what’s possible. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in a couple of months, and will be serving beer, wine and cocktails. “That will be a first for the town,” said Polk.

He is glad to see a new restaurant and believes other residents feel the same. Polk remembers a local said to him recently, “I can’t eat at The Corner Deli five nights a week!”

There are high expectations for the new place, though. Polk said, “I’m very fussy about my pizza.”

Polk has another idea to open up the town to new business. He’d like to see golf carts allowed on some town roads. “People commute home and they don’t want to get back in the car to go anywhere, but if they could hop in a golf cart and head downtown or take the family on a picnic to the river … Parents could take a quick ride to drop their kids off to at school and then stop downtown, that would be good for everyone.”

Polk is in talks with VDOT, he said, to see if the town can lower the speed limit on certain streets and allow the carts. He pointed out, “It’s good for traffic calming, too.”

Polk believes that the new park on the river is going to bring a steady stream of visitors to Remington. The Rappahannock Battlefield Park is scheduled to offer river access for the first time in early 2023. He said that the kayak/canoe launch at the Rector Tract is nearly finished. “It’s not open, but everyone uses it already anyway.”

The Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a ribbon cutting for the launch at noon on Saturday, Aug. 14.

An enthusiastic fisherman, Polk says that he and his wife moved to Remington for its proximity to the Rappahannock. “If I need inspiration, I go to the river,” he said.

The mayor sends out a newsletter every month to share news with residents. This month he’s focusing on the history of the Rappahannock River. He donates his $100 stipend every month to a good cause and got the idea to ask for a monthly match. The first $200 donation went to the Friends of the Rappahannock. Steele, an agent for Farmers Insurance, matched Polk’s donation that first month.

Polk believes the park is going to be a game-changer for the town. “Everybody is anxious for it,” he said. Perhaps a canoe rental business would want to set up shop in the town, Polk mused.

