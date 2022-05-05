The Master Gardeners of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties are offering a free presentation, “Dogwood, So Many Choices” on Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at Rady Park in Warrenton.
Winny Buursink, local Extension Master Gardener will introduce the dogwood species and cultivars growing at the Rady Park Arboretum and discuss the benefits of each.
The arboretum contains many different species and cultivars of dogwood. Buursink will talk about both native and non-native and hybrid species of dogwood which are all in the genus named Cornus.
Some dogwood are not trees, but shrubs, and some are grown for other ornamental characteristics besides their flowers. Buursink will touch on some of the common pest problems to look for in dogwood.
Buursink has been a longtime volunteer at Rady Park, contributing to the growth and expansion of the dogwood collection at Rady Park.
Rady Park is located at 725 Fauquier Road. The class will be held in the Arboretum on the northwest section of the park and will be held rain or shine. Walking on uneven ground will be part of the class, so dress appropriately. There is no fee, but there is a limited number of slots available; register online at https://www.mgfrc.org/events/dogwood-so-many-choices-29 or by calling 540.341.7950, ext. 1.
