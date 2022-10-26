The Master Gardener Association of Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties has presented its community partnership award to Natalie Ortiz. The award was presented on Saturday, October 22, at the Master Garden Association of Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties Harvest Celebration held at Crocket Park in Midland.
Ortiz has been with FRESH or Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health as the chef since its beginnings in 2016. In her role as chef, Ortiz brings seasonal fruits and vegetables to schools each month for a FRESH Tasting. These produce items are prepared in a sample size to be distributed to students to evaluate. Students learn about how the crops grow and what pests’ problems a farmer has to manage. Several weeks later, the food item is offered on the lunch line as a regular menu item.
Ortiz is also the market manager for the Warrenton Farmers Market, and she works to promote the market and the vendors at the market. Ortiz also serves as a volunteer board member for the Fauquier Education Farm and has chaired the fundraising committee for a number of years.
