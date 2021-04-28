Marshall Farmers Market debuts May 14

Marshall will soon have its own farmers market; it will take place once a month through October, debuting Friday, May 14. The market will be held every second Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the H&H Auto garage lot at 8382 West Main St. in Marshall. The market is sponsored by the non-profit organization Marshall Moving Forward.
At least 25 vendors will participate in the first Marshall farmers market event.
Next door from the market, Johnny Monarch's, a double decker bus that hosts a restaurant, will be serving food and hosting live music.
Vendors are either from Fauquier County or nearby. All vendors are asked to sign a participation waiver and to provide a $25 entry fee, if they choose to participate in one or more events. The fee will be paid to Marshall Moving Forward.
A vendor’s interest form is available here.
