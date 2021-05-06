Main Street will be closed to traffic Friday and Saturday evenings beginning May 7

The Town of Warrenton announced in a May 6 press release that starting tomorrow, May 7, Main Street between Third Street and Culpeper Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between 5 and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This will “allow businesses to expand their operations and provide the community safe options for shopping and dining,” said the release.
Businesses on Warrenton’s Main Street and the nearby side streets are encouraged to take advantage of the extra outdoor space, said the release, adding, “We continue to work with the shopping center businesses to encourage them to take advantage as well.”
The town is also reportedly considering whether or not to resume its popular First Friday events. First Fridays – held before the pandemic during warmer weather -- closed off a larger part of Main Street and attracted hundreds of visitors each week.
