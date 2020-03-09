In December 2019, Lee Johnson of Winchester passed out flyers to residents of Falmouth Street and other nearby streets in Warrenton asking for help finding a portfolio of drawings. The artwork is not particularly noteworthy or valuable, except to Johnson. They are drawings he completed 60 years ago, when he was a teenager – of cars and planes, military scenes and people.

He had brought the drawings with him to a family Thanksgiving gathering in Warrenton. “I may have put them on my car and driven off. It was late,” he said.

The immediate area was searched, but no portfolio was found. The Fauquier Times printed a small story explaining Johnson’s dilemma; one afternoon a couple of weeks ago, Johnson went to his mailbox to find his portfolio of drawings, intact. A note with the drawings explained that the person who found them was driving through Winchester anyway, and dropped them off. The good Samaritan declined the $50 reward Johnson had offered.