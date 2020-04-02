VFW Post 9835 recently contributed $1,000 to Boulder Crest Retreat. Boulder Crest is a privately funded, rural wellness center dedicated to combat veterans, first responders and their family members. Boulder Crest Retreat is a 37-acre facility in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The organization uses evidence-based methods to help veterans deal with PTSD and offers a respite for families as well.
