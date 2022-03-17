TEDxWarrenton will debut in the community on Sept. 24. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature speakers and performers focused on the theme “Believe In.” TEDxWarrenton is currently seeking speakers, volunteers and partners to help plan a successful event.
TEDxWarrenton co-founder Tara Helkowski, public information officer for the Fauquier County Public Schools, explained, “When I worked for Loudoun County Public Schools, I was one of the organizers for TEDxAshburn (Sept. 27, 2014).” She said that she and Louis MacDonald, director of technology at FCPS, “have always been interested in the concept and are huge fans of TED talks. As we've watched other communities host these events, we asked ourselves, ‘Why not here in Fauquier?’”
Helkowski and MacDonald started to talk about the idea six months ago, and she said, “We started applying for our TEDx license three months ago.”
The plan is to host an annual live event at a local venue. According to TEDx rules, the event will be limited to 100 attendees, but the event will also be recorded and available for viewing worldwide.
Helkowski said, “We're all coming out of some really challenging times, and we figured this platform could help us to come together as a community.”
“The goal of TEDxWarrenton is to provide a space where people can gather over shared ideas and move forward making a positive impact in the world,” McDonald added.
Seeking speakers
TEDxWarrenton will feature shared ideas and presentations from citizens of Fauquier County and beyond. Helkowski said, “We believe everyone has something valuable to say that the world needs to hear. Whether based on your work, experience or observations, we want to take this opportunity to work with you to pinpoint and shape it into an idea worth spreading on the TEDx stage.”
She said that the group is looking for speakers from the local community, Northern Virginia and the DMV. “We have already received 12 speaker applications -- some local, and one as far away as California,” she said.
The speaker application window is open through April 30.
Volunteers welcome
TEDxWarrenton is also seeking volunteers to help with a variety of jobs: speaker curation, logistics, event production, communication marketing, partnership finance and general volunteer. The volunteer page for the event may be found at tedxwarrenton.com.
Helkowski said that TEDxWarrenton is seeking organizations and businesses “that are committed to the power of ideas and as partners to help make TEDxWarrenton activities possible.”
More information, including the venue and speaker names, will be announced within the coming weeks. Additional details can be found at tedxwarrenton.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.