During the COVID-19 crisis, the music hasn’t stopped for the Silver Tones Swing Band.
While unable to perform for audiences in person the group has been broadcasting performances on Facebook Live. The group includes Silver Tones band leader Dave Shuma on trumpet and his wife Wendy Marie on vocals, along with vocalist Gene Bates, and instrumentalists Joe MacFarlane on alto sax, Dan Hurlow on tenor sax, Nick Furr on bari sax, Rob Mesite on trombone, Katie Bryant on keyboard, Rich Runaldue on bass, and Jeff Wolf on drums. Guest vocalist, Aaron Talley, also made an appearance on one broadcast, and the Silver Belles vocal trio of Wendy Marie, Larke Pain and Laura Mills shared a separate vocals-only broadcast and trivia show, the band said in a news release.
The Silver Tones small band and vocalists have broadcast these special performances on Facebook Live over the last several weeks, the group said.
These virtual swing dances have raised more than $1,300 for charitable causes, including Meals on Wheels America, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, and Feeding America, according to the news release.
The band kept their numbers to 10 people or less with each broadcast, to stay in line with the guidelines for Virginians during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Allegro Community School of the Arts on Culpeper Street, Warrenton, opened their doors for the small band to rehearse and stream performances, the band said.
Now that Fauquier County is entering Phase 2 of COVID-19 recovery, the Silver Tones will be taking their performances on the road, the news release said.
The small band is scheduled to perform in the parking lot of Warrenton’s English Meadows senior living home on Monday, June 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Their goal “is to bring joy to the residents who have been on lockdown and not allowed to interact with family or friends for months,” the band said in the news release.
Residents will sit outside and safely enjoy a performance by the 10-piece band.
The Silver Tones members are donating their time, as they have with all performances since the beginning of March, the news release said.
For more information, visit www.SilverTonesSwingBand.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.