The Warrenton Post Office is a busy place, particularly during this season. On Dec. 5, customers observed that the walls were getting a fresh coat of paint just in time for the holidays. The work was done by business owner Teressa Grijalva of Closet Prep & Paint and her crew. While Grijalva still installs closets occasionally, her business has grown since 2001 and much of her work consists of painting commercial buildings and government properties. “I fell in love with the painting process and the transformation to fresh and new. The post office here in Warrenton needed repainting, not just touching up.”
Grijalva is always busy with many projects. Her parents, Dave and Pat Baker, influenced her life as a go-getter.
“I learned to work hard, be responsible, and love the Lord,” she said.
Born in Alexandria, Grijalva received on-the-job training for construction and painting while assisting her father as he designed and built the family home in Woodbridge. At age 16, Grijalva often helped to hang drywall and paint.
That experience led to a successful business. Her work includes painting the administrative offices of the Department of Corrections in Manassas. Another local job was at the Matthew’s Center which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families affected by autism.
Grijalva enjoys meeting people along the way. She worked on an interior renovation project at the Montclair Tabernacle Church of Godin Dumfries. Pastor Brad Lewis remarked, “Closet Prep & Paint do a great job and are wonderful people as well.”
Upbeat and enthusiastic, Grijalva said, “God is at work in my life placing me at the right place at the right time. God has built my business and I am grateful. Painting and the arts bring joy to my life.”
Creating murals is also part of that joy. Grijalva’s art of colorful castles, wildlife, flowers, and bright sunny skies are enjoyed by children and adults alike at a Montessori school near Dulles. Family tree murals are popular with Grijalva’s customers and she created one in a home at Smith Mountain Lake depicting a favorite double trunked dogwood tree on the property.
Artistic talent seems to run in the family; Grijalva’s grandfather was also a professional painter. Her niece at age 7 seems to be following in her artistic footsteps, first beginning to paint on rocks and now canvas. Their special project is painting a recreational outdoor camper to look like a castle. “Anytime I am painting at home, my niece is right there alongside me.”
Grijalva values time with her husband and family. Days off include immersing the young ones in the arts. She recently took them to see the “Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” which artistically inspired her granddaughter age 3, her nephew age 5 and her protege niece. “I love to involve our kids in the arts.”
For more information about Grijalva’s art and painting business, visit www.closetprepandpaint.com or call 571-278-8724.
Debra Smyers teaches in the arts management program at George Mason University and is co-executive director at Fauquier Community Theatre. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
