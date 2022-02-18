Local junior riders travel to Richmond to promote Virginia’s most traditional field sport – foxhunting

Junior foxhunters representing five Virginia clubs met with state senators and delegates in Richmond Friday to discuss the importance of legislation to preserve open spaces and to protect hunting with hounds — and to mark the 125th anniversary of the Keswick Hunt Club.
The event was conceived by Mike Pearson, lobbyist for the Virginia Foxhound Club, which represents the 26 recognized foxhunt clubs in Virginia.
Pearson is a lifelong horseman, foxhunter and conservationist. He lives in Hume.
“I’d been looking for a vehicle to get more juniors involved down in Richmond,” Pearson explained how he created “a day with the delegates.”
He said, “The story of foxhunting in the Commonwealth, and how it is a tradition that deserves protection, is far more appealing to our legislators when it’s presented by, and with, junior foxhunters.
“They’re the future of land conservation and protection of the sport.”
Pearson sent out an all-call to Virginia foxhunters, especially young riders, to meet in Richmond Feb. 11, both to celebrate Keswick’s anniversary proclamation being read in the capitol chamber that morning and to meet with their representatives to talk hunting.
Masters, subscribers and juniors from the Orlean-based Old Dominion Hounds joined others from Keswick, Deep Run, Glenmore and Farmington at the well-attended event. Delegates Michael Webert (R-18th), John McGuire (R-56th), Nick Freitas (R-30th), Chris Runion (r-25th), Rob Bell (R-58th), Buddy Fowler (R-55th) and Lee Ware (R-65th) were joined by four senators and 40 foxhunters – including some 30 juniors. Four Keswick hounds attended, handled by huntsman Paul Wilson and wife, Yvonne.
Mary Kalergis presented the history of the Keswick Hunt Club, Rachel Jones spoke about land conservation and keeping development from encroaching on rural farmland. Mia Valdez – 2021 Junior Foxhunt Championship winner -- spoke on behalf of junior riders.
“No land, no foxhunting,” Valdez said, adding that land conservation was key to protection of open space.
Director of the Masters of Foxhounds Association, Andrew Barclay was thrilled with the support and turnout, both by riders and by delegates. “To see these children out here talking to lawmakers is a wonderful thing,” he said.
“Foxhunting has been in Virginia for hundreds of years. It is a tradition,” and one that warrants protection, said Eve Mansmann, 10. The fifth-grader lives on a farm in Hume, surrounded by thousands of acres protected by open space easement. “We talked to the delegates,” added the fifth-generation foxhunter. “I think they understood how important it is to (protect) the habitat for all the animals.”
“This is invaluable to foxhunting’s future,” Pearson said. “Taking a day off from school is hard, I know, but I guarantee the lessons these kids learned on Friday are ones they’ll never forget.
“The juniors, as well as the adults involved in the sport, need to know what a smile and a handshake means to your delegate. They won’t forget, either.”
After the hound demonstration, participants were invited to sit in the gallery of the House of Delegates and be recognized by Del. Rob Bell for Keswick’s 125th anniversary.
