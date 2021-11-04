Local fire departments host community toy drives

The Remington Fire Department is once again making a major effort to support the annual holiday Toys for Tots toy drive, sponsored by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The local department is focusing on providing bicycles for children who have requested them. Steven Wright at RVFRD explained that the department is requesting that those who would like to donate to the cause can sponsor one bike for $100. He said that the department will be buying all the bikes from one place, so a team working together can assemble them all easily.
Checks can be mailed to 200 East Marshall St., Remington, Va. 22734, or the station’s Facebook page can provide information about donating online. Residents may also email RTO10049@yahoo.com for more information. Donations for less than $100 are welcome and will be added to the bike fund.
Working together with Remington, the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company will be collecting money to buy bike helmets to go with the bikes. Organizer Pat Koglin said that they would like to have monetary donations so that they can purchase the correct size bike helmet to go with each bike. “I understand we have requests for bigger bikes this year; we want to make sure we can match the helmets with the bikes.”
A $25 donation will buy one bike helmet.
Stuff the ambulance
Remington, Warrenton and New Baltimore fire departments will hold “Santa Runs” in neighborhoods in their areas. The visits will provide a chance for fire department representatives – and Santa Claus -- to visit neighborhoods and “stuff the ambulance” with new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
Santa will travel on a Warrenton fire truck several afternoons, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, waving to residents and collecting toys for Toys for Tots.
In Remington, Santa will be waving from a fire truck and collecting toys on Sunday Dec. 5, beginning at 4 p.m.
New Baltimore Fire and Rescue Company’s Santa Run will be on Sunday, Dec. 5, from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (New Baltimore is also planning another Santa Run without a toy collection. Those plans are still being worked out.)
The Catlett Volunteer Fire Company will hold its Santa Run on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Toys for Toys for Tots will be collected during the drive through Catlett and surrounding neighborhoods.
