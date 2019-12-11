Sydney and Eric Kelly began their musical partnership 20 years ago. “Get Down Jack” became their moniker as they gained local fame. It was solidified in 2015 when they won “Culpeper’s Got Talent,” then earned gigs at the area’s local wineries and breweries. They will be performing Friday evening, Dec. 13, at the Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Kellys have many things they share besides making music. Both began creating lyrics and songs as teenagers and started teaching at Mary Walter Elementary just over two decades ago. They completed their education leadership master’s degrees from California University of Pennsylvania in 2018. She became the assistant principal at Greenville Elementary and he joined P.B. Smith Elementary as the assistant principal this year. They’ve been married for 15 years and have two children- Parker in middle school and McKenna in elementary.
Sydney Kelly began piano lessons at age 5 and is a classically trained pianist with many musicians in her family. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Radford University -- teaching first through third grades before becoming the instructional technology resource teacher. Guitar was her husband’s instrument for writing songs, leading to a guitar lesson program for fifth-graders where he was the music teacher for 22 years. His music education degree is from Marywood University in Pennsylvania.
The Kellys began writing songs around 1999. After playing many open mic nights, they decided to get their own equipment to play gigs. Theirs is a unique relationship.
“Syd and I have a great musical connection which is hard to find and really helps when creating music. When we perform and write, we have that chemistry that is rare to find with all musicians. Playing and creating music is a very special gift; when we play out, we like to call it ‘our date night,’ although we are working,” shared Eric Kelly.
Old Trade Brewery, a farm-based brewery offering craft beer, cider, and wine -- is located at 13270 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station, less than two miles from U.S. 29. The venue offers musical entertainment including the Kellys’ “Get Down Jack” and open mic nights. From the website, “The mission of Old Trade Brewery is to revitalize the art and culture of hand-crafted, seasonal, and traditional beers once popular in America and Europe… (It) offers a family-friendly environment to relax and mingle with other community members.”
