Boy Scout Troop 1361 honored Alexander Michas, Benson Thomas, and Logan Wightman with scouting’s highest rank at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Sunday, July 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14015 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
In addition to the dedication, leadership, and exemplary service required of each Scout, each young man supervised and completed an Eagle project demonstrating their commitment to the ideals of scouting and the physical and spiritual welfare of others, the troop said in a news release.
Alexander organized the reinstallation of the Stations of the Cross and the planting of several new trees in the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia monastery gardens in Bristow, which are open to the public.
Benson held a drive for Bikes for the World, collecting 76 used but serviceable bicycles to improve the delivery of health services for community health volunteers in Madagascar.
Logan oversaw restoration work at the Florance Family Cemetery south of Manassas, clearing the gravesites of large stumps and trash and the trail of vegetation and debris.
Together the three projects represent the work of dozens of volunteers and hundreds of hours of labor, according to the news release.
Latter-day Saint youth leader Brian Smith imparted the Eagle Scout charge to Alexander, Benson, and Logan, which includes the challenge to “Remember that your actions are now a little more conspicuous and people will expect more of you. To falter in your responsibility would reflect not only on you, but on your fellow Eagles and all of Scouting.”
Alexander, Benson, and Logan completed their projects in 2018. Each young man officially became an Eagle Scout following a post-project board of review and certification, but they and their families chose to wait to celebrate the formal ceremony together this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.