Local children’s authors inspired by their surroundings

Daniel Langberg: From chickens to an apiary to a publication
Daniel Langberg’s eagerness to introduce his two young sons to the natural world has resulted in his first children’s book, Simon and the Bee. Simon, named for his eldest son, 6, looks for an apple in early spring and finds only flowers on the apple tree. He enlists the help of myriad animals before finding the bee and learning about pollination.
Nancy and Daniel Langberg enjoy introducing their sons, Simon and Sammy, 4, to the natural world. “Our property backs onto the Clifton Institute’s 1,000 acres of conservation land,” said Daniel. “We are surrounded by nature.”
The couple live on a 12-acre property on Pignut Mountain in Warrenton. Their small homestead began with a few chickens, often referred to as gateway livestock. “From there it seemed like a natural progression to maintain a few honeybee hives,” said Daniel who took a bee-keeping class from the Prince William County Bee Keeping Association School.
The recipient of the Virginia’s Beehive Distribution program, Langberg applied for the hives, provided by the state, and was awarded. He became hooked when his woodware arrived.
This is his third season managing beehives.
The catalyst for his first book was to introduce his kids to the busy work of bees. His second book, featuring Sammy, is in production.
Simon and the Bee can be found at The Old Town Open Book on Main Street Warrenton and Amazon.
Jackie Dennis returns to her childhood camp
Jackie Dennis of Nokesville found inspiration from her childhood summers to write her first children’s book, The Most Loved Books; it’s the story of how one grandmother’s beloved books became so worn.
Growing up in upstate New York, just 10 miles from the Canadian border, Dennis fondly remembers summers spent at her family’s summer camp (how New Englanders refer to cabins or cottages).
Her quintessential summers on the lake ended at age 12 when her parents sold the camp. “My parents sold the camp and bought a bar,” said Dennis.
Fast forward to adulthood, with five children, Kelsi, Sullivan, Kyle, Robbi and Jacob, she and husband, George, revisited her summer campsite and rented a cabin. She was surprised to see some of the very same trailers at the lake from when she was young.
Jackie and George began to summer with their children at the lakeside New York state camp and the experience inspired her picture book. Her oldest son, Sullivan, now 30, has autism and she recalls how engaged he was with picture books. “Children with autism are visual learners and he really took to picture books,” said Dennis.
“I’ve always loved books and have read to all my children since they were born,” shared Dennis.
This is her first children’s book. It can be found at The Old Town Open Book on Main Street Warrenton or through Amazon. She has several other books in production.
Norm Reid: An elephant story 2 decades in the making
A sudden invitation to go on safari left Norm Reid with the inspiration to write a children’s book describing the characteristics of an elephant.
In Being Elephant, Reid takes readers on a journey through his African safari visit with elephants. Through his images, the reader learns about African elephant behavior, the creatures’ endearing qualities and majestic size. A talented photographer, his own photographs appear throughout the book.
“My cousin had an extra ticket to go on safari,” said Reid about a trip he took 20 years ago to the Okavango Delta elephant sanctuary in northern Botswana Africa. Safari had never been on his mind, but his cousin made it an interesting proposal and Reid accepted the invitation.
He started musing about the story just a few months after his return. “I had the book written within three months of my trip,” he said of the inspiring adventure.
Retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture since 2003 Reid uses his free time to write. He lives in Delaplane
J. Norman Reid has five books self-published on Amazon, including Being Elephant. His first published book was a murder mystery. He has also written about how to use hand planes in woodworking and how to photograph your model railroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.