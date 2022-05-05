Livestock Show and Sale teaches animal husbandry to the next generation

Local 4-H’ers and Future Farmers of America members showed and sold 48 goats, hogs, lambs and steers during the 63rd Fauquier Livestock Show and Sale on May 1 and 2. It was the culmination of a year’s work and dedication for the 26 young people who raised animals for the annual event that began in 1960. Since 2010, it has been held at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds.
After exhibiting their animals on Sunday, May 1, participants spent Monday evening interacting with potential buyers before an auction. Sales at the auction this year totaled nearly $110,000, including more than $10,000 that will go toward a college scholarship fund for future high-school seniors. More than 80 buyers participated.
Exhibitors are judged in several categories, including on their animals’ appearance, market readiness and the exhibitors’ own skill in showing their animals. (See box.)
This year, Taylor Middle School eighth-grader Aaron Locke earned the Howard Grove Memorial Herdsman Award, which is “given to the exhibitor who goes out of their way during the weekend to help others and provide leadership,” said Virginia Tech Extension Agent Sarah Sisk Bullard. Locke, she said, “spent all weekend helping others fit animals, helping extension agents accomplish tasks, uplifting exhibitors, speaking to visitors, and being a joy to those around him.”
She continued, “We are so proud of all of our exhibitors, but love being able to recognize those who go above and beyond.”
Organizers this year also recognized longtime Show and Sale supporter Jeff Woodward, of Catlett, who died last month at the age of 52. An award to honor adult volunteers was created in his name — and, with his family present, Woodward was named the first recipient of the award on Monday evening.
A youth committee runs the event each year with the help of adult advisors. This year’s committee members are: Locke, Meredith Day, Caroline Lawrence, Lauren Lowenbach and Noah Nye. More information about the program can be found at fauquiershowsale.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.