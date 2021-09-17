Live theatre back onstage at Liberty High School

Two one-act productions -- The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon and The Radium Girls -- will be presented by Liberty High School live in the school's auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24.
Based on the fairy tales by the brothers Grimm, “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolidis is a fast-paced comedy led by two narrators. the show seeks to combine all the tales in a quick, 40-minute show, with some mishaps and fun along the way, according to a Liberty High press release.
“Radium Girls,” by D.W. Gregory, explores the true story of the women who worked in radium-dialed factories across the United States and the tales of the illnesses and struggles they faced.
“People should come see the magic of theater again!" Elizabeth Wolfert, co-director of The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon said. “It’s a fun and funny show. It’s one of the first shows to return since COVID-19 hit, and it’s a great experience to get us back into the fun!”
On the flip side, Gavin Standish, director of "Radium Girls” said, “People should see this show because we’re telling an important story, working hard and bringing to the stage reality for a group of people from the 1920s experiencing a really tough situation.”
The differences between the two shows make for a laugh and cry evening, full of drama and comedy.
Tickets may be purchased with cash only at the door or attendees may pay ahead by credit card by going to https://bit.ly/2Xp7zYg. Tickets online are available up until the day before the event. Tickets are $8 for general admission; $5 for children; and free for children age 4 and under.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.and shows start at 7 p.m.. There will be a short intermission to change sets between shows. For more information, please contact director, Leah E. Ott at leah.ott@fcps1.org.
