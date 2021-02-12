Currently there is an effort to characterize the statement that there were numerous irregularities during the 2020 election in at least seven states as the “Big Lie.” This seems much like the “Big Lie” of the 2016 election, the claim against President Trump of collusion with Russia, that four separate federal investigations determined there was no evidence to support the charge.
The most recently released declassified documents reveals that in a September 2017 FBI interview, the Russian dossier author, Christopher Steele, admitted to the FBI that he leaked the Russia collusion story during the height of the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton overcome her lingering email scandal and because he believed Donald Trump's election would be bad for U.S. relations with his home country of Britain. Individuals who have followed the release of Congressional and DOJ IG reports and transcripts have known since late 2017 that there was no truth to the 2016 election “big lie.”
With regard to the purported 2020 election “big lie,” there is a concise report – The three- volume Navarro Report -- which covers the results of inquiries into irregularities identified during the 2020 election.
An example of how court cases addressing these irregularities were often handled by the courts is the Wisconsin Supreme Court Case where more than 200,000 absentee ballots were processed without an absentee ballot request used to verify voter identification, as required by state law.
This was dismissed by a 4 to 3 vote with the rationale the case “addressed alleged improper local election practices that were apparent long before balloting occurred.” The dissenting opinion, written by the court chief justice, noted that the actions of election officials in Dane and Milwaukee Counties violated state laws. (NYMAG.com Dec 15, 2020).
Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack’s dissenting opinion also stated, “Four members of this court threw the cloak of laches over numerous problems that will be repeated again and again, until this court has the courage to correct them.” (homafiles.info.2020/12/16)
While, like the Wisconsin Supreme Court, other courts made decisions to deny claims, or dismiss cases, but so far, no court case has been found which denied a claim because the claim was false. Claims have been denied because the votes were already counted; the sworn affidavits were insufficient evidence; the claim was made too late to exercise a remedy or other such administrative reason.
Yes, the court cases have run their course, the electoral votes have been counted, and a new president has been sworn in. These facts do not eliminate the reality that our state level elections system need a serious review followed up with effective improvements so the nation has honest and auditable elections in the future.
In my humble opinion, people who think it is a “big lie” that irregularities occurred in the 2020 general election need to do some research on these irregularities and associated court cases. There should now be an effort to promote improvements to state election laws to eliminate sources for irregularities in our future elections.
Charles Medvitz
New Baltimore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.