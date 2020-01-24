Every day, around 10,000 baby boomers turn 65. When we think of old age, we tend to envision a frail, ill, or sleepy person napping in a rocking chair.
However, these beliefs only serve to propagate the widespread misconceptions of aging that ultimately lead to ageism.
Contrary to popular belief, there is no typical “older personality.” Here are some common myths and misconceptions about older adults as outlined by Donald E. Riesenberg, M.D., in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Common myths about aging
Older people aren’t interested in the outside world.
The over-65 age group uses the internet -- a lot. Far from being passive television-watchers, more than 100,000 individuals over age 50 participate in the nonprofit Road Scholar experiential learning program each year to better understand other cultures around the world.
Older people don’t want or need close relationships.
We are social creatures. Families, tribes, teams and whole organizations have a better chance of survival and actually thriving when they are socially connected. The need for meaningful relationships does not diminish with age. Maintaining social relationships allows older adults to reap numerous rewards — intellectual challenges, maintaining information processing skills, feedback and just plain sharing of feelings.
Older people contribute little to society.
With years of personal skills and professional expertise, older adults are highly valued employees, colleagues and volunteers. Senior Corps has more than 200,000 volunteers age 55 and older who contribute to their communities by tutoring, helping small businesses, assisting in placing foster children, providing fellow seniors who are homebound with companionship and help with daily tasks, and participating in other valuable endeavors. Older workers have a strong work ethic and are great mentors and models for younger generations.
As you age, you get more set in your ways.
Older people tend to have high levels of mental resilience. The older generation’s ability to accept and rebound from adversity has been demonstrated many times.
Mental and physical deterioration are inevitable in old age.
There is a certain amount of loss of function as we age, but much can be done to prevent (or at least slow down) the physical and mental aging processes. Stem cells lose some of their potential and other cells weaken, but healthful habits hinder the process. Weightlifting helps retain muscle and bone integrity. Aerobic exercise and diet lessen the chances for physical and mental deterioration. Exercising the brain and continuously learning help to fight cognitive decline.
Too much sedentary time spent watching TV is detrimental at any age but is particularly unhealthy for older adults, who often see their generation stereotyped as feeble, forgetful, cranky and confused. Remember, what you think will happen, happens.
Older people are impoverished.
According to a Congressional Research Service report, “The poverty rate among Americans aged 65 and older has declined by almost 70 percent in the past five decades.”
However, certain groups are still struggling financially. For example, the poverty rate among aged African Americans in 2017 was 19.3 percent and the poverty rate among the aged Hispanic population was 17 percent. Being on a fixed income as inflation takes its toll is a liability for older folks.
Older people are not interested in sex or intimacy.
This myth has persisted largely due to sexual activity and sexual health among seniors being infrequently discussed and studied. A 2017 University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging asked a national sample of adults ages 50 to 80 about their perspectives on sex and relationships. The results showed that nearly two in three respondents (65 percent) were interested in sex, and most (76 percent) agreed that sex is an important part of a romantic relationship at any age. Forty percent of respondents indicated that they were still sexually active. Furthermore, studies have consistently found an association between positive sexual activity and overall well-being, even among seniors.
Older people can’t make good decisions about important issues.
Age brings wisdom. Cognitive skills are based on a lifetime of experience and education.
Older adults lose their desire to live.
Older folks become more accepting of death when they have some sense of control over it. A comfortable and controlled environment is desired by most, regardless of age. Well people want to live and live well. No one who is mentally stable desires to shorten his or her life.
Science has answered all our questions about aging.
We have so much more to learn and experience. According to the National Institute on Aging, people age 85 and older are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. population.
Aging Together supports positive aging. If you are interested in becoming involved with Aging Together either as a vital team member or volunteer, please contact us.
Upcoming Local Events: Dementia Friends Training in Warrenton; Veterans Fair; 5 Over 50. For information please visit www.agingtogether.org or, 540-829-6405
Ellen Phipps is the executive director of Aging Together. Reach her at ephipps@agingtogether.org or 540-321-3068.
