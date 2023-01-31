The group Less Cancer in Warrenton will host an online National Cancer Prevention Workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The event, in its 10th year, is titled, “Health Disparities and Access to Care in Cancer Prevention."
Bill Couzens, founder and executive director of Less Cancer, said the event will feature moderator Miles O’Brien, science correspondent for PBS NewsHour and the winner of six Emmy awards. O’Brien also serves as Less Cancer’s chairman of the board.
A host of experts on disparities in healthcare will be included in the workshop, including Rob Marino, executive director of the Fauquier Free Clinic in Warrenton.
Last year, the workshop attracted 100,000 viewers; 5,000 healthcare professionals have already requested continuing education credits for attending the 2023 event, said Couzens. Visit lesscancer.org to livestream the event.
The workshop is one of a number of anti-cancer events that Less Cancer is promoting the first week in February. On Feb. 1, a launch of President Joe Biden's Cancer Moonshot Initiative will be held in Washington D.C. The Moonshot aims to reach out to the scientific community, the medical and healthcare community, the private sector and people living with cancer and their families to step up efforts to defeat cancer.
U.S. representatives Debbie Dingell, John James and Terri Sewell, along with Dr. Danielle Carnival, coordinator of the Moonshot Initiative, will be featured speakers at the launch. The goal is to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.
Flags will fly over the U.S. Capitol and various state capitols on Feb. 4 in honor of National Cancer Prevention Day.
