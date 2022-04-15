Less Cancer, a cancer-prevention charity, will be passing out information on their upcoming bike ride -- Bike Ride America -- at the May 7 Warrenton Farmers Market.
Bike Ride America is Less Cancer’s annual fundraiser; participants pledge to cycle a certain number of miles, either alone, in groups or at an official Less Cancer event during the month of June. This year’s fundraiser is scheduled to take place June 3 to July 4.
The Less Cancer event on May 7 will feature drawings for two bikes and helmets; a five-day summer camp at Old Town Athletic Club’s Divergent Performance for one child aged 6 to 9; a week-long tennis camp at Chestnut Forks; and a child’s tennis racquet. Additionally, Less Cancer president Bill Couzens and Venus Bazan Barratt, owner of Wellness Kitchen of Warrenton, will be preparing healthy bike riding snacks using ingredients from farmer’s market vendors.
Founded in 2004, Less Cancer focuses on educating the public – through media, public policy and advocacy – about preventing cancer through healthy living and eliminating contaminants from the environment. The charity has held Bike Ride America fundraisers since 2012. In 2021, the charity raised more than $97,000 from the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.