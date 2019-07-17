Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m.
Fauquier Historical Society: Historic Homes of Culpeper St. Walking Tour Known for its lovely and stylistic homes, Culpeper Street in "Old Town" Warrenton is full of history. Take a step back in time with a walking tour lead by local historian Lory Payne at the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail, at 10 Ashby St. in Warrenton. The tour will take about 1.5 hours and walk along the sidewalks. This walking tour does include hilly terrain. Walking tour fee is $10 per person, $8 for FHS members, and $5 for children under 12. Contact: 540-347-5525.
Saturday, July 27, 6 p.m.
Fauquier Historical Society: Married to Mosby Join historian Eric Buckland for stories and little-known facts about some of the extraordinary women who married members of the famed Mosby’s Rangers. His presentation will include a collection of compelling stories about these strong and successful women whose lives equaled, and perhaps, surpassed the accomplishments of their noted husbands.
Discover the tales of Warrenton native “Mother Richmond,” and the Virginian woman who wrote a Civil War “tell all” book. In several cases, their legacies continue to this day. $5 per person, FHS Members free, 10 Ashby St. in Warrenton. Contact: 540-347-5525.
