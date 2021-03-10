Karen White still clearly remembers what she learned of Black history when she was growing up in Fauquier County in the ‘60s.
In first grade, her teacher taught her about the spirituals enslaved Africans would sing as they worked the fields. Later on, a two-part television special on Harriet Tubman premiered. After watching the first installment, White could hardly wait to watch the second.
And this was about all she was taught about her ancestors. If the topic of slavery was broached at school, it was, “Yes, we had servants, but they were medically taken care of and we fed them and we clothed them and everyone was happy,” she remembers. She felt disconnected from this white-washed version of history.
Decades later, she and her older sister, Angela Davidson, have devoted their retirement to bringing recognition to the long-overlooked and suppressed stories of African-Americans in Fauquier. White founded the county’s Afro-American Historical Association with Karen King Lavore in 1992, and its staff and volunteers have spearheaded countless research projects and founded a museum in The Plains. Today the museum holds 1,600 artifacts that document the experiences of Fauquier’s Black residents.
Now, White, Davidson and the association’s collections manager, Norma Logan -- along with the occasional volunteer -- are at work on an ambitious project they hope will serve as a rich resource for students of history and amateur genealogists, as well as encourage healing in a divided nation: They want to document every person ever enslaved in Fauquier County.
The team is combing through centuries-old wills, birth and death registries, deeds to Fauquier estates and chancery court records. They record every scrap of information about enslaved people they can find, from ages and causes of death to skills. But more than anything, White says, they want to put names to the men, women and children frequently identified in documents only with a five-letter marker: “SLAVE.”
They have recorded about 30,000 names and have barely scratched the surface. She doubts the project will be completed within her lifetime. But when it is, the association will knit the research into a massive, searchable database available to the public.
“Until it is truly acknowledged fully as to how America was built, and who built America and why the laws were written . . . there will be no peace here,” White said. “And there might not be any peace here, period. But being able to do this will bring recognition to these people that built America.”
Telling their stories
The Afro-American Historical Association’s “Know Their Names” project joins other efforts around the country to tell a more complete story of America’s past.
Today, tour guides and historians at the plantations of George Washington and other Founding Fathers engage visitors in conversations about the people once held on the land. One historian for the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Lucia Stanton, has written widely about the lives of people enslaved at Jefferson’s home in Monticello.
In Fauquier, the first seeds of Know Their Names were planted when White received a phone call last summer from businessman and philanthropist Mark Ohrstrom.
Ohrstrom was petitioning to have his 118-acre family farm in The Plains, Old Whitewood, included in the National Register of Historic Places. His grandfather purchased the land in 1946, and Ohrstrom now lives on the property with his wife. He was doubtful any enslaved people had worked there, but he asked White, a longtime friend, to see.
Using the names of the farm’s owners in the 1800s, White checked the association’s archives and quickly identified 18 people enslaved there. In some cases, they were identified only by their first names and the dollar value assigned to them.
“I was both shocked and dismayed that they didn’t have a last name,” Ohrstrom recalled. “The only thing that mattered was their dollar value. These are the people who labored on the farm for 40, 50 years.”
Fauquier’s roots trace back to 1759, when it was formed from part of Prince William County. By 1860, nearly half of the county’s 21,706 residents were enslaved, according to census records. An additional 821 residents were African-Americans who had either been emancipated or were born free.
But in 2020, only about 7.5% of Fauquier’s population was Black or African American. After the Civil War, White explained, many Black families fled to northern cities to find work after facing hostility from their white neighbors for voting, owning property or running a business.
Still, White says the association knows from tracing family lines through county records that most of Fauquier’s Black residents today have ancestors once enslaved on farms owned by white people. She, her sister and her husband all do. Family land and lines -- that’s what has kept them in the county, White said.
The county also has “quite a few” white families whose ancestors worked enslaved Africans on their property, White said, though she can’t say how many. Some — like Ohrstrom — want to acknowledge the painful history tied to their land, she said.
“There’s a responsibility to know the truth and tell the truth,” said Ohrstrom, a director of the nonprofit Piedmont Journalism Foundation, which owns the Fauquier Times. “These are the people who labored on this landscape we hold so dear.”
Ohrstrom wants to find the full name of every enslaved person who once worked on the property he calls home. He has a list of 24 people so far. When he is finished, he wants to commemorate them with a monument on his land and welcome their descendants for a visit.
Previously, the association has hosted discussions between the descendants of slaveholders and the enslaved people of Fauquier to provide a judgment-free space for questions and information-sharing. Davidson and White both see the Know Their Names project as part of the association’s effort to help the country confront the wounds of its past.
The country is reeling, Davidson said. Calm conversations are needed more than ever. And the sort of information that the association is digging up -- statistics without slant or bias -- can make those conversations happen, she said.
The work continues
As the coronavirus bore down on Virginia in March last year and the association prepared to temporarily shutter its museum, White and her colleagues figured they may as well make the most of their time sheltering in place.
So, as they hunkered down at home, they began working through the records they already had on hand from the county’s early years, plucking names from birth and death registries, deeds and wills and placing them into spreadsheets they had created the previous summer.
Around the same time, regional historian Wynne Saffer began drawing a map of Fauquier County from 1861 tax records, sketching out the large land parcels that existed at that time and, when possible, labeling them with the property owners’ names. The map is now in the association’s museum. One day, White says, she’d like to add the number of people who were enslaved on each parcel, as well as the number of cabins or houses provided for them.
“That will be, itself, a really good eye-opener,” she said.
White and her colleagues had wanted to win a grant to support their work, but as the country buckled under the pandemic, none of their applications were funded. They’re still hopeful, but with the museum back open on an appointment basis and the grant deadlines for other projects approaching, they’ve had to put Know Their Names on the back-burner.
In the meantime, they are chipping away at their mission off and on, adding new entries. They work at the museum on some days and at home on others -- Davidson from the house her parents built in Marshall in 1952.
By working through birth and death registries abstracted by historian Dee Ann Shipp Buck, Davidson has documented the births of about 2,100 enslaved people and the deaths of 2,300. But, Davidson said, it’s from working through county wills from the 18th and 19th centuries that she has made the most progress.
As she works, potential dissertations and research projects come to mind. She wonders why some enslaved people had surnames and whether they carried the skills they practiced in bondage into freedom-- blacksmithing, midwifery, cooking. She notes commonalities in the ways they died: dysentery, whooping cough, something called scrofula. “It’s a swelling resulting from a type of tuberculosis,” she said.
She has been surprised to see how some enslaved people lived. In 1857, a property owner recorded the death of an enslaved man who was 108. He didn’t give the man’s name. “You would think of that age, enough thought of that person would be given to at least give him a name, but not in this case,” Davidson remarked.
As she reads, she tries to put herself in the minds of the people whose lives are recorded in the documents. It’s unnerving to observe how the dollar value assigned to a woman declines as she ages out of her childbearing years. By 70, a woman may be valued at $0.
“That puts me in a category where I may have no value,” said Davidson, 71. “You have to be very cognizant of your emotion. Otherwise you can get pretty upset.”
Finding new connections in history
It’s been more than 30 years since White began researching her own family lines, but she’s still digging up new information. Some ancestors were worked by Thomas Jefferson and others by William J. Morgan -- a man who deeded portions of his property in the late 1870s to people who were formerly enslaved, creating Morgantown.
Using the research of area historians Marie Tyler-McGraw, Deborah Lee and Scot French, White also learned that her relatives were among the 3,700-some African-Americans who, emancipated, sailed from Virginia to settle in what became Liberia between 1820 and 1865. In total, she found evidence of 98 Black Fauquier residents who had made the journey.
And a few years ago, when she was searching through cohabitation records in Culpeper County, she found her husband’s great-grandfather, his great-great-grandfather’s first and second wives and other members of his extended family.
It has been a journey, and she says it does her heart good to see people coming together online to research their roots together. She hopes that the Know Their Names project will be a resource for Black people all around the country who have ties to Fauquier and that it will be used by educators in the county to enrich the way they teach history.
And one day, White hopes that Black children growing up in Fauquier will be able to use the database to find where their ancestors were at any point in American history, just as many white children know about their family’s history.
She sees the project as one small part of paying homage to the Black people who came before her generation -- those who fought discrimination and for their right to vote. Though she has only met them through aging documents and records, she knows they were strong people.
“We have to stand up and just tell the truth,” she said. “We can’t undo any of those things, but we can certainly go forward and be better. We can be better.”
Angela Roberts is a senior at the University of Maryland studying journalism, criminal justice and criminology. She interned for The Fauquier Times last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.