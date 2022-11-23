Working with the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, the members of Knights of Columbus Council #5561 in Warrenton distributed 125 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.
Brian McGinniss of Knights of Columbus said that the turkeys, as well as the same number of $40 gift cards, were donated by Wegman’s in Lake Manassas. He said that usually, the Knights pay for the gift cards that families can use to buy accompaniments to their Thanksgiving meal, but this year, Wegman donated the gift cards as well.
The Knights worked with Head Start and the St. Vincent de Paul Society to find families who would like the gifts. Four turkeys were also donated to Warrenton’s homeless shelter on Keith Street in Warrenton, McGinnis said.
