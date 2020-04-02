Have you ever heard of the U.S. School Garden Army from the days of the first World War? (Look it up – it’ll be today’s history lesson!) Our family recently learned about this program and found it great inspiration for expanding our garden in these uncertain times.
I work in the hospitality industry, so like many people, my hours have dwindled due to the COVID-19 epidemic and my kids are now home from school for the foreseeable future – what better time to start, expand or revitalize a garden?
I am far from an expert on gardening, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s that a little trial and error goes a long way. I once planted a vine cucumber plant too close to a pear tree and ended up with cucumbers dangling from the branches.
Why plant a garden?
- Food -- Our 8-year-old’s favorite thing about gardening is eating the food. Be it fresh peas, raspberries, corn, melon or vine-ripe tomatoes, food pretty much sums up her motivation for all the work that goes into preparing and maintaining a garden.
- Dirt – There’s just something about dirt and kids (adults, too). I’m pretty sure there are scientific studies that show that digging in the dirt helps boost the immune system and improve mood. You can research that with your kids, too – it’ll be today’s science lesson.
- Fresh air and exercise – I don’t know about your kids, but mine are always happier when they’ve had a good dose of fresh air and exercise. Shoveling loads of mulch or compost counts as exercise, right?
- Conversation – Our middle child keeps up constant chatter while we work in the garden. Sometimes the conversation is light, like what he’s planning to build next in Minecraft, and other times it’s surprisingly deep, like what he thinks the long-term impact of the current epidemic might be.
- Silent companionship – Our oldest is 11 and a half years old and is often found with his headphones on listening to an audiobook. I found this challenging at first when we worked in the garden together but have learned to just enjoy his presence.
- New skills – Get a book on small-scale gardening from the local library. (Have you tried their curbside pickup?) Look up information online or just get some seeds and read the planting instructions on the back.
Planting your own food doesn’t have to mean moving out to a farm. We live in town on a half-acre lot, so we are fairly limited on space, but we gardened even when we lived in a townhouse with a tiny yard. We have found that raised beds work well for us.
While ours are built from cedar boards that a family member gave us years ago, modern pressure treated lumber is a great, readily available option and there are lots of tutorials online for building raised beds. You can create a garden from an existing flower bed, or even just sneak a few vegetables into your ornamental areas (lettuce can actually make an attractive- and functional – border or filler). Of course, if you have space, a classic in-ground garden is always an option.
A few tips for getting started
- Start small – If it’s your first time planting a garden, don’t plan on acres of plants unless you’re prepared for a pretty major investment of time and energy to keep it all going. Our first garden bed was 2 by 8 feet with herbs, a couple tomato plants, and the aforementioned cucumbers. You can go even smaller – many vegetables can even be grown in pots.
- Stick to common plants in the beginning - don’t try to grow anything unusual when you’re just starting out. Try tomatoes, herbs, lettuce, peas, melons (if you have space, they spread) and squashes like yellow squash or zucchini or even pumpkins.
- If you have a structure they can grow up or on, cherry tomatoes can be especially fun for kids. I once walked out to our garden to find my kids and a number of buddies from the neighborhood essentially doing a tasting party of the various cherry tomato varieties we were growing that year.
- Don’t try to learn how to grow everything at once. Pick two or three things you know your family will eat and start with growing those. For best results, let your kids help decide what to grow. When our kids were preschoolers, we built them each their own 2 by 2 foot raised bed in which they could grow anything they wanted as long as it would fit. Years later, they still clean out their garden beds each spring and decide what to grown in them.
- You can start with seeds or plants … or both. There are advantages to each option. A combination works best for us. We have found carrots, lettuce, radishes, peas, cucumbers and melons are easy to start from seeds (according to the timing on the seed pack). We typically buy tomato, pepper, basil and other herbs around the beginning of May as seedlings (young plants).
- If you can get it, bagged cow compost is my secret weapon for a successful garden. You mix it into the soil before planting (the back of the bag tells you how much to use). Don’t worry, the smell dissipates quickly!
As your bounty starts to come in you can share any excess with friends or neighbors, freeze, can, dry or otherwise preserve your bounty. Tomatoes are a fairly straightforward first canning project – just be sure to find and follow directions from an expert. Making pickles is surprisingly easy and fun. There is lots of information online and at the library for how best to freeze or otherwise preserve your bounty.
As I said, I’m far from an expert in gardening - if I can do it, anyone can. Just don’t be afraid to try and have some fun digging in the dirt.
Amber Kiffney is a mother of three. She and her family live in Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.