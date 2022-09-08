Kids Haven will begin accepting donations and consignment items for children Sept. 17 and 18. Gently used clothes, toys and furniture may be brought to a storefront at 143 W. Lee HIghway, Warrenton Village Shopping Center. Kids Haven hosts sales of used items for children twice a year.
After a couple of weeks for organizing items, there will be a Volunteer Shopping Night on Sept. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight-hour volunteers and 7 to 9 p.m. for four-hour volunteers. The next night, Sept. 30, there will be a Consignor Shopping Night from 6 to 9 p.m.
The opening day for the public sale will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 1, and the sale will last through Oct. 11. There will be discounts on donated items beginning Oct. 7.
Unsold consigned items may be picked up Oct. 15. A special sale, with items discounted by 75%, will take place from 10. a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Unsold items will be donated to local agencies Oct. 17 and 18.
For questions, call Angela Sain at 540-219-8404. See more information at http://kids-haven.ocm/
