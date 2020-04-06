Rappahannock-based arts nonprofit Kid Pan Alley has launched an online version of its group songwriting workshops for children while schools are closed.
“Kid Pan Alley is creativity and community dressed up in songwriters clothes,” KPA founder Paul Reisler said in a news release. “And that’s exactly what we all need right now. So we’ve spent the last two weeks coming up with a creative way to keep the songs coming and the children humming—free online songwriting sessions.”
Led by KPA’s Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth, participants write a song in two one-hour sessions on consecutive days. They come up with a theme, lyrics and melody to create their own group song which will be recorded at the end of the workshop, according to the news release.
Jen Jacobsen, KPA’s executive director, said the organization “is eager to provide children with a forum for self-expression and collaboration during this time of uncertainty.”
“Our goal is to give kids a platform for sharing their stories and connecting with each other through music. That’s been Kid Pan Alley’s mission from the start – and now that their regular routines are upended, it’s more important than ever,” Jacobsen said in the news release.
Classes are limited to 15 students and are expected to fill fast, according to KPA. To register your child visit www.bit.ly/k-online.
“We hope their songs will spark their imagination and give them hope during these challenging times,” says Reisler.
