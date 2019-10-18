Kid Pan Alley will celebrate 20 years -- and the release of their new album, “Best Friends” -- on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Little Washington Theatre. The concert features the Kid Pan Alley Band and horn section, along with Paul Reisler & Three Good Reasons and the Kid Pan Alley chorus. For tickets, visit www.bit.ly/KPA20.
Over the past 20 years, Kid Pan Alley has written more than 2,700 songs with more than 65,000 children. Their songs have been recorded by artists including Amy Grant, Sissy Spacek, Delbert McClinton, Cracker, Kix Brooks, Nashville Chamber Orchestra, Corey Harris, Suzy Bogguss and many others. They will be sharing the best of their many songs at the concert.
The band features Kid Pan Alley founder Paul Reisler on guitar, vocalist Lea Morris, John D’earth on trumpet, sax virtuoso Marshall Keys, Peter Princiotto on bass and drummer Jack Kilby.
“Best Friends” features songs written with kids, for kids -- performed by some of the best-known children’s artists in the country including Lisa Loeb, Randy Kaplan, Sonia De Los Santos, Bill Harley, Robbie Schaefer, John McCutcheon and many more.
“Kid Pan Alley is the quintessential program for helping kids to experience their creative power, their voice, and their own self-expression. This is the kind of experience that changes lives,” said Kathy Mattea, a Grammy award winning artist who is featured on Ken Burns’ “Country Music” series.
Kid Pan Alley extends appreciation to Rappahannock Association for the Arts and Community, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts for their support of this event.
