Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 87F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 21, 2022 @ 8:52 am
Drew Tapscott, of Warrenton, performs during the rap and spoken word contest at the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
People react during Drew Tapscott’s performance during the rap and spoken word contest at the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Stefanie Carter performs outside Denim and Pearls on June 18.
Amadi, 3, of Warrenton, wears a shirt honoring African American trailblazers while attending the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Jackie Oduro (right), a Bealeton-based clothing designer, chats with customers at the Boutiqueafriques booth during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by Ben Haith, an activist and designer from Connecticut.
Lillie Williams and other members of the Charlottesville-based Chihamba Dance Troupe perform West African dance at the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Barbara Green participates in the hair-braiding contest during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Sheila Webster participates in the hair-braiding contest during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
A “vision board” greets visitors at the welcome tent during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Charlottesville-based Chihamba Dance Troupe performs West African dance during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Jonathan, 4, of Fairfax, plays cornhole outside Studio Luxe Boutique during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Members of Charlottesville-based Chihamba Dance Troupe dance with the crowd during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
Marvel’s Black Panther makes an appearance during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
