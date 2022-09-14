After a two-year COVID hiatus, the John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival will return Saturday, Sept. 24, at Eldon Farms in Woodville, Virginia. The gate will open at 11 a.m., and the music will end at 8 p.m.
Blues harmonica player Phil Wiggins will be one of the headliners. Wiggins, like Jackson, has been named a National Heritage Fellow, the highest honor bestowed on traditional and folk artists in the United States.
The festival is named after Jackson, who died in 2002. Although he played many types of music, Jackson was most strongly associated with what has since become known as Piedmont blues—country music built around challenging acoustic guitar licks.
“Piedmont Blues are definitely different from other blues,” said Erin Harpe, another of the festival’s headliners. “It isn’t so down and dirty. It’s more refined. You’re playing a syncopated melody with your fingers while you’re playing the alternating baseline with your thumb.
“It’s more intricate. It’s more danceable, too,” added Harpe, whose latest album, “Meet Me in the Middle,” was named Album of the Year at the 2021 New England Music Awards. “But it’s also more relaxed.”
A perfect description is the title of John Jackson’s album “Front Porch Blues.”
“If you listen to Piedmont guitar style, it sounds a lot like ragtime piano,” Wiggins said, “It was really trying to make the guitar function like a piano. Back in the day, it was music to make people move. Your job was to make people get off their butts and dance.”
The lineup at the show also will include Rick Franklin, one of the region’s leading blues guitarists; Jeffrey Scott, a blues artist who’s also Jackson’s grandnephew; blues singer Bobby Glasker and Friends; the Rappahannock Unity Choir; and Rev. Williams & the Praise Team.
The event is a collaboration between the Virginia Cooperative Extension and Eldon Farms, with additional support from the PATH Foundation. Funding has been provided by the William and Mary Greve Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community, the Richard Lykes Fund, administered by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Charles T. Akre Family, and Ed Robinson.
For more information or to buy $10 tickets in advance, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-jackson-piedmont-blues-festival-tickets-392583085577. Festivalgoers also can buy tickets at the gate. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
