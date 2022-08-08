On Saturday, Aug. 27, NAACP Fauquier County branch 7059 will hold its 67th annual Freedom Fund Celebration. The virtual event will begin at 7 p.m.
Del. Candi Mundon King, 2nd District representative in the Virginia House of Delegates will be the keynote speaker. She serves on the house’s Privileges and Elections Voting Rights Subcommittee.
Kathy Marmet, the Fauquier NAACP health committee chair will give a presentation on, “What will health equity look like in Fauquier County?”
Jean Lowe, a longtime Fauquier County resident and NAACP member, is this year’s recipient of the branch’s Distinguished Citizen Service Award. The award recognizes Lowe for her more than 50 years of community service.
“The work that the Fauquier branch of the NAACP is doing in our local community is more important than ever,” said Michelle Shanks, chair of the Freedom Fund committee, “from ensuring health equity and access, to supporting paths to higher education and more.”
The Freedom Fund event is the non-profit’s only yearly fundraiser. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for students.Reservations may be made online at https://www.naacpfauquiercounty.org/event-details/67th-annual-freedom-fund-virtual-experience.
