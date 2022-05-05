Tony Wells, a resident of The Plains and a retired British-American intelligence officer, will be at Grace Episcopal Church, The Plains tonight — Thursday, May 11 — for a free screening of the 2006 James Bond film, Casino Royale.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. After the movie, Wells will lead a discussion about the real-life inspirations for James Bond.
Donations will be accepted at the door for Episcopal Relief & Development's ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
More info is available at piedmontfilmclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.