If you’ve reached retirement, now is the perfect time to travel. You’ve worked hard, your responsibilities have shifted, and your time is more flexible. So, let’s talk travel!
As a travel advisor, I am familiar with the many “hot spots” for seniors; there are many.
One popular choice for senior travel is a train ride through Canada and the Rocky Mountains. These trips treat you to beautiful scenery and top-of-the-line service. Some of my senior clients chose a bus/train tour in Canada because their baggage is handled by attendants, transportation is provided, and most meals are covered. All they have to do is show up and enjoy the ride!
Ocean cruising is another great option. With ports in Baltimore, New Jersey and New York, getting to the ship is fairly easy for us on the East Coast. Even leaving out of Florida is an easy non-stop flight, and it’s convenient to set up all the transfers to get you from the airport to the port. A lot of seniors like the option of cruising because the ships have great entertainment and food, along with shopping and casinos. Each port has many senior-friendly excursions and tours available, but you can always choose a relaxing day on the ship.
Besides vacationing on ocean liners, many seniors enjoy river cruising, either in the United States or Europe. If you prefer Europe, a non-stop flight from Dulles to Amsterdam is readily available. Once in Amsterdam, you’ll be greeted in the airport by your cruise line representative. They’ll walk you to your transportation that takes you directly to your river boat. Then you can unpack, relax and prepare to see some amazing sites. If you sail the Rhine through Germany, you’ll see incredible castles and quaint little towns. Each stop has guided tours available that are set up for different ages and levels of activity. The Rhine also enables you to see France and Switzerland as well. River cruises offer many itinerary options; it’s simply a matter of finding which one you’d like.
If Europe is too far, try a river cruise right here in the states. There are many to choose from, even a seven-day seafood-themed cruise on the Chesapeake. You could also opt to see the Great Lakes, the Mississippi, San Juan Islands, Canada, the Columbia and Snake Rivers, or more than 121 more places!
Bus trips across the country are popular as well. The wonderful thing about each of these options is that any type of assistance is available: scooters, wheelchairs, oxygen, etc. Whatever the case may be, assistance and accommodations can be easily made.
Don’t let anyone tell you that it’s too difficult to travel, and don’t disregard that one place you have always wanted to go. Make 2020 your year to travel.
Alesia House is a local travel concierge who can plan and orchestrate all the details of your vacation. Her goal is to help clients have stress-free vacations that will create lasting memories. Contact alesia@ibooktravelforu.com or www.ibooktravelforu.com.
