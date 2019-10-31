Over the years, there have been many “ghost stories” shared by those who experienced strange, paranormal experiences in Fauquier County.
Perhaps the best known and documented ghost story concerns an incident that occurred in the 1808-1823 Fauquier County Jail in the mid-1920s.
The bearded man
An elderly man known as “McG.” owned a farm north of Warrenton and thought his relatives were out to seize his property. In order to frustrate them, he set his house on fire and remained inside to die in the flames.
However, McG. was rescued and placed in the county jail for observation and charged with arson and attempted suicide. Weakened by the ordeal, he contracted pneumonia and later died in his cell.
The next inmate to occupy the cell was a woman charged with a misdemeanor. She was represented at her trial by Maj. R. A. McIntyre, a prominent lawyer who had also represented McG. at the time of his arrest.
At the trial, Judge Edward S. Turner asked the woman if she had any visitors during her imprisonment. “No, sir, not anyone I am acquainted with, but a little old man with a long white beard comes to my cell every night,” she replied. “He won’t speak to me, and every night he’s been there he tries to take away my bedclothes.”
Asked to describe her visitor, the woman gave an exact description of the visitor. Maj. McIntyre confirmed that it was McG.
Haunted kitchen
In Marguerite duPont Lee’s book “Virginia Ghosts” (1930), Mrs. Kitty Belt McDonnell describes a strange incident that occurred in the detached summer kitchen behind the family home on Culpeper Street.
The kitchen was considered haunted by the African American house staff.
One night, Eva Wilson, who lived upstairs, was working in the kitchen and heard a noise from the stairway.
She looked up and saw the figure of an old woman ascending the stairs carrying a small bundle that looked like a baby. The woman stared directly at Eva and continued upstairs. She told Mrs. McDonnell about the incident, describing the woman in detail.
Years later, a man working on a chimney at the house told Mrs. McDonnell that he remembered an old woman that worked in the kitchen who had taken care of her dead sister’s baby. After he described the old woman, she told him about the ghost, for his description was exactly that of the apparition.
Loretta and Avenel
Built on an Indian burial ground in the 1700s by Elias Edmonds, Loretta, just north of Warrenton on U.S. 17, has seen its share of ghosts. Those living there have witnessed several incidents, especially around midnight, including the unexplainable strains of a violin and the sounds of furniture moving around in the attic; the furniture was found the next day blocking a doorway.
When Miss Marshall Jeffries was living at Loretta, she recalled that, “One night I was waiting for dinner to be placed on the table when an old clock that had not run in years struck twice. The servant said, ‘There will be two deaths in your family in less than a year.’ There were two deaths – my mother’s and a child. The clock never made another sound.”
Avenel, the historic Beverley property near Little Georgetown, has had a ghost seen by a number of persons over the years. A lady dressed in white has appeared in the garden, or in the woods leading to the house.
As reported in “Virginia Ghosts,” descendant Bradshaw Beverley saw her twice, once as a child when the ghost pushed by him when entering the gate to the house at twilight, and later one night when he was returning home on horseback with his uncle.
“We rode toward the gate and saw a lady come through it,” he said. “My horse trembled and sank to his knees, but Uncle leaned down and tried to catch her as she passed by him. But he held nothing in his hand, and she disappeared.”
Longwood
Located near Catlett, Longwood was originally the Hooe property. Among those haunting the place was Kate Hooe, who died long ago. She was seen stepping into the parlor in the evening, sitting in a rocking chair by the fireplace with a book in hand, reading until someone enters the room – at which time she disappears.
Perhaps less benevolent was the spirit of a man who was observed entering a small room at the end of a corridor and shutting the door behind him. Family legend maintained that it was the ghost of a Confederate soldier – Kate’s sweetheart – who was seen going down the hall to the “haunted chamber” looking for her.
Rice Hooe recalled an incident when he and a group of friends were at a party at Longwood when a storm developed, and they had to stay for the night. It was crowded, and one man had to sleep in the “haunted chamber;” Hooe agreed to sleep there.
Thinking that his friends would try to scare him, Hooe locked the door and went to sleep. At about 2:30 a.m., he was awakened by the sound of a door opening and saw a man in a Confederate uniform enter the room. Hooe watched as the man walked over to a window and began to remove his boots.
Still believing it was one of his friends playing a trick on him, Hooe sprang from his bed and tried to grasp the man by his collar. He clutched only thin air, and the apparition vanished.
Hooe was instantly rendered so weak that he stumbled and could hardly get up and unlock the door before collapsing on the floor.
Alerted by the noise, his friends helped him up, gave him a shot of whiskey, and moved him downstairs, where they slept three-in-a-bed until dawn – but surely not in the “haunted chamber.”
It has been claimed by students of psychic phenomena that touching a ghost results in weakness and subsequent falls, which can also occur when a person unexpectedly walks into an apparition and touches it. You have been warned!
Ghost of Falmouth Street
While most of the ghost stories recorded in Fauquier deal with the unknown spirits of those who died long ago, there is one example that happened relatively recently, and involved a well-known deceased Warrentonian.
Miss Elizabeth “Liz-I” Hutton (1891-1990) was born in the house her parents, Henry I. and Mae Hutton, built on Falmouth Street around 1889. She never married and worked for 42 years in her father’s insurance office.
Elizabeth lived in the house her entire life, inheriting the property after her parents died. She spent her last years in a second-floor apartment she kept after selling the house to John and Becky Adams in 1972, and she remained there after the house was sold to Mr. and Mrs. John E. Vajda in 1979.
Elizabeth died in October 1990, and in October 1993 the house was sold to Duane Putnam and his wife, Alice Chalona.
When a photograph of the family was taken in the house on the day of settlement, an image believed to be Miss Hutton’s face appeared in a mirror in the background.
Strangely, the image was in focus, although it was some distance behind the people and not in the same focal plane.
Duane and Alice did not sense any ghostly presence when they first visited the house, but Alice began to feel a strange presence when she went into Elizabeth’s bedroom. After the family moved in, the spirit began making it clear that no one was welcome on the second floor.
While upstairs painting, Alice placed a cup of coffee on the fireplace mantle and started to work, when suddenly the cup sailed off the mantle, crashing on the floor. “It was possible that the cup could have simply slipped, but I saw it come off and it wasn’t slowly sliding,” she recalled. “It had more momentum than that.”
While there were no more similar incidents, Alice continued to feel a presence on the second floor. “She is a very nice, benign ghost with just one hang-up. She doesn’t want us on the second floor,” said Alice. “When I have to go up there, I just announce that it’s the maid coming to tidy up, and that seems to satisfy her.”
The house was last sold in March 2008 and was remodeled as a multi-family residence.
