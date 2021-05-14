IN BRIEF: Upcoming Events

MLK celebration to be held virtually May 31
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton will host a live-streamed celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. at 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. The annual celebration is usually held in January to coincide with the national holiday in King’s honor, but the event was postponed this year because of the pandemic.
Pastor Tyrone Green of Hearts Delight Baptist Church in Catlett will be the keynote speaker and the community choir assembled each year for the event will perform, led by the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery. The theme of the day will be “pursuing unity daily.”
Only event participants will be allowed in the building as a health precaution; members of the public may watch the event live on Mount Zion’s Facebook page or YouTube channel, on Zoom (meeting ID: 642-041-058, passcode: 537311.) or listen to the service by calling 301-715-8592.
Memorial Day wreath laying set for May 31
In commemoration of Memorial Day, the Fauquier County Veterans Council will hold a private wreath laying ceremony at the Warrenton Cemetery on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
Because of COVID restrictions, the ceremony will not be open to the public.
The ceremony will be coordinated by Commander Larry Washington, Sr., of American Legion Post 360.
Warrenton refuse schedule for Memorial Day
Refuse will be picked up in Warrenton from May 31 to June 4 on the following schedule:
Monday, May 31 -- No refuse collection because of the holiday
Tuesday, June 1 -- Collection of Monday’s and Tuesday’s refuse
Wednesday, June 2 -- Regular recycling collections (cardboard, newspaper and recycling bags)
Thursday, June 3 -- Regular refuse collection
Friday, June 4 -- Regular refuse collection
WWII Warbird Showcase to visit Warrenton
Warbird rides available Saturday and Sunday May 22 and 23 at Warrenton Airport
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based in Culpeper, is bringing its WWII Warbird Showcase to Warrenton-Fauquier Airport on Saturday and Sunday May 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents in northern Virginia will have the opportunity to buy a Warbird Ride in one of three vintage aircraft as well as get up close to static displays. A BBQ lunch will be available for a nominal charge from the Warrenton Airport Boosters.
“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our aircraft in WWII,“ said Pete Ballard, Warbird rides coordinator for the Capital Wing.
Flight adventures may be purchased in advance at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/ for any of the three WWII warbirds on site. Flights not sold in advance will be available for purchase on-site the day of the event.
The Capital Wing and the Commemorative Air Force are non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and ticket purchases may be tax deductible. Questions may be directed by email to CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com
Leadership Fauquier applications being accepted
Applications for Leadership Fauquier’s 2021-2022 Signature Program are open.
The 10-month program that broadens an understanding of Fauquier County. Executive Director Sandra Roszel said in a press release, “Participation enhances leadership skills and enables participants to develop invaluable relationships. This unique program exemplifies the mission of Leadership Fauquier to create a thriving community through informed and connected leaders.”
Participants will delve deeply into all aspects of Fauquier County including, government, education, health and human services, planning and development, arts and entertainment and the environment. They receive leadership development training with an emphasis this year on conflict resolution and communication.
The program is open to those who currently live or work in Fauquier County and have done so for at least one year. Participants are selected from government, private, business, non-profit and the community at large. More detailed information and applications are available at leadershipfauquier.org. The deadline to apply is June 11.
For more information regarding the Signature Program, the group’s mission, goals and ways to become involved, contact Roszel at info@leadershipfauquier.org or (540) 360-5885.
