IN BRIEF: Upcoming events

Free food available in drive-thru on April 17
The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition is having a drive-thru food pick-up event on Saturday, April 17 for those in need. Food is available beginning at 9 a.m. while supply lasts. Attendees are requested to follow pick-up directions and stay in vehicles.
Volunteers will place food in the vehicle. Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office accepts unwanted prescription drugs April 24
On Saturday, April. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Residents may bring pills for disposal to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 78 West Lee St., Warrenton. (Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous.
To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available here: https://www.fda.gov/.../where-and-how-dispose-unused....
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24, Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com
