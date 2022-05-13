Hunt trail ride series starts Saturday
The Old Dominion Hounds host a spring trail ride series, with the first of three rides taking place this Saturday, May 14. The two-hour guided ride begins at 9 a.m. from Hunter’s Rest near Flint Hill. A potluck lunch follows the ride.
A May 22 ride from Destinaire in Hume begins at 12 p.m., and a June 5 ride begins at 11:30 a.m.
Details on any ODH event are on the club’s Facebook page.
Bull Run show, trail ride schedule
The Bull Run Hunt hosts a series of schooling hunter shows, with dates of May 15, June 16 and July 31.
The club also hosts trail rides May 28, June 11, June 23, July 9, July 18 and Aug. 11.
Details on Bull Run activities are at bullrunhuntclub.com.
Orlean Community Trail System event set May 21
The Orlean Community Trail System annual trail ride, hike and lunch is scheduled Saturday, May 21. The ride begins at 9:30 a.m., the hike at 11 a.m. and lunch at 1 p.m.
There will be a photo contest, hat contest and more. Find details on the club’s Facebook page.
Tommy Lee Jones being inducted into Huntsmen’s Room
In concert with the May 29 Virginia Foxhound Club show, the Museum of Hounds and Hunting at Morven Park in Leesburg will hold an induction ceremony May 28 for their Huntsmen’s Room, essentially a foxhunting hall of fame.
Inducteers include former Casanova Hunt huntsman Tommy Lee Jones, former Casanova joint-master Bill Fendley, the late Jake Carle – former Keswick master and huntsman and former West Hills Hunt master David Wendler.
There will also be an art exhibit and sale of the works of the late Sam Savitt and Kathleen Friedenberg, the annual horn blowing contest, a reception and more.
Find details at morvenpark.org and virginiafoxhoundclub.com.
Polo starts up at Great Meadow May 28
The Twilight Polo Series begins at Great Meadow near The Plains on May 28, with weekly Saturday evening games through September. Twilight Polo also has games in Middleburg, Sunday morning grass games, a polo school, U.S. Polo Association tournaments and more.
A complete schedule is at greatmeadowpoloclub.com.
Celebrate ‘A Decade Afield’ at the Sporting Library
The National Sporting Library and Museum celebrates 10 years of the museum with a special exhibit, “A Decade Afield.” The exhibit opens June 3. The exhibit features highlights some of the museum’s 1,400 objects of horse and field sports works displayed in the repurposed 1804 Vine Hill home in Middleburg.
Complete information is at nationalsporting.org.
Steeplechase awards at Great Meadow June 11
The National Steeplechase Association hosts an awards dinner and dancing on Saturday, June 11 at Great Meadow near The Plains. Emcee is television personality Megan Connolly, who lives in Marshall, with live music by Bitter Sweet.
Make reservations at nationalsteeplechase.com/gala.
Twilight Jumpers return this summer
The popular Twilight Jumpers series returns Friday evenings this summer. Show dates are July 1, July 22, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9. To purchase reserved tailgate spaces or for entry details, call (843) 817-3647 or email samantha.e.franklin@gmail.com.
