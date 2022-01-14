IN BRIEF: Community news

Museum of Culpeper History hosts webinar on slavery in Virginia
The Museum of Culpeper History will offer a free webinar on the history of slavery in Virginia on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. Historian Alan Shaw Taylor will share research from his book “The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia,” which examines escapes by enslaved people from Virginia to British warships operating in Chesapeake Bay during the War of 1812, their resettlement as free people in Nova Scotia and Trinidad and the consequences of this story.
Taylor is a professor of history at the University of Virginia, where he holds the history department’s Thomas Jefferson Foundation Chair in American History. His published work has been twice awarded the Pulitzer Prize in American History. He received the prize in 2014 for “The Internal Enemy.”
The program will stream live on the museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MuseumOfCulpeperHistory. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.com or call 540-829-1749. Funding for this program is made possible by grants from Virginia Humanities and the M. Meade Palmer Memorial Fund at Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
Nonprofit grants for Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties
The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is offering a two-stage grant process to be eligible for the community assistance grant for nonprofits in Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. The size of the awards ranges from $5,000 to $25,000.
This application first requires a letter of inquiry to be submitted from Jan. 27 until Feb. 8. When the grant evaluators read the letters, they will make the decision to invite applicants to submit a full application by the end of February.
Visit Community Assistance Grant Eligibility on the NPCF website.
Virginia State Parks accepting applications for Youth Conservation Corps
Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps summer residential service opportunities across the state. Two three-week programs will be offered this summer. Over 22 opportunities are available statewide. Ideal applicants will be young adults ages 14 to 17.
Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend. Applicants for crew member positions are being accepted through March 14. Those interested can visit www.virginiastateparks.gov/youth-conservation-corps to learn more and apply.
Knight of Columbus raise funds for veterans
The local Knights of Columbia Assembly recently conducted its most successful fundraiser for local veteran groups at Chick Fil-A in which the organization raised over $10,000. Recipients of the money raised will benefit the following: USO of Metropolitan Washington; Baltimore VA Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia; Boulder Crest Foundation in Bluemont, Virginia; Able Forces in Front Royal; and the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Mid-Atlantic chapter in Hopewell, Virginia.
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation announces grant applications
The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is announcing the Community Assistance Grant opportunity open to those nonprofits based in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock.
A two-stage grant process has a letter of inquiry component, open until Jan. 19, for receiving awards between $5,000 to $25,000. The NPCF will first read the letters of inquiry and then decide whether to invite the organization to continue and submit a full application from Jan. 27 until Feb. 8. Decisions will be made at the end of February, with grant recipients receiving the awards in early March.
Land Trust of Virginia receives grant from Virginia Environmental Endowment
The Land Trust of Virginia announced it has been awarded a one-year grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment. The $20,000 grant was awarded for the program titled “Expanding the Elements of the Land Trust of Virginia’s Core Work.”
According to Sally Price, executive director, LTV’s core work includes three programs—conservation easement acquisition, easement stewardship and public education. “In the past 18 months, our work in all three areas has expanded, prompting us to apply for funding from VEE to increase our capacity to continue performing high-quality land conservation.”
The mission of the Virginia Environmental Endowment is to improve the quality of the environment by using its capital, expertise and resources to encourage all sectors to work together to prevent pollution, conserve natural resources and promote environmental literacy.
Funding from this grant has contributed to the hiring of two additional staff members, a communications and education manager and an additional stewardship associate.
REALTORS® helping the local youth at Boys & Girls Clubs
The Greater Piedmont REALTORS® recently partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Madison and the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier. With help from McMillan Publishing Services, more than 600 brand new books were collected for these two clubs. Books were selected for various age groups and reflected diverse themes to foster inclusiveness and belonging.
In addition to the books, Greater Piedmont REALTORS® in Warrenton and the Virginia REALTORS® in Richmond provided and assembled a Futon couch and multiple computer work stations to add to their library/computer rooms, along with checks for $500 to each of the Clubs.
"We are super excited about the books we received - different reading levels! We plan to use the books in our newly created book clubs that aim to build our members' love of reading …and once we read them, our members can keep them to start their reading libraries at home!" ssid Dr. Silvia Moore, CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier.
"The new study/computer carrels we received will ensure our students have privacy while working on homework and STEM projects,” added Eugene Greene, director of the Boys & Girls Club of America.
Historic Resources announces grant awards
Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources has awarded $53,500 in Cost Share Survey and Planning grants to fund preservation projects in five localities that will use those grants to leverage around $52,000 in matching funds.
This year’s awards for the 2021-2022 funding cycle go to the counties of Fairfax ($9,650) and Fauquier ($18,000), the towns of Ashland ($7,500) and Wachapreague ($8,350), and the City of Charlottesville ($10,000).
This year’s funded project for Fauquier County is for preparation of a National Register document to included thematic trends that influenced development of the county’s historic African American resources. This would facilitate future listings on the National Register of African American–affiliated buildings, sites, and properties.
