IN BRIEF: Business news

Mereym Grammick retires from Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center
Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center announces the retirement of Services Director Mereym Grammick. Having begun her tenure with PDRC in 2009 as the administrative assistant and website manager, Grammick became a Supreme Court of Virginia-certified mediator. Grammick contributed 12 years of service to PDRC in various capacities, with relationships in 11 county court systems.
Annual REALTOR® awards recognized 2020 winners virtually
The Greater Piedmont REALTORS® held its annual awards banquet, virtually, on Wednesday, April 14 to recognize the 2020 award winners. There were 61 award recipients recognized for their contributions to their clients, the community, and to the REALTOR® Association.
Dawn Arruda with RE/MAX Regency was named REALTOR® of the Year; Patti Brown with Century 21 New Millennium is Salesperson of the Year; Will Farley with Long & Foster is Sales Team of the Year; Chuck Cornwell with RE/MAX Regency is Broker of the Year; Fawn Deitsch with RE/MAX Regency is Rookie of the Year, and Christine Cornwell with EnTitle First is Affiliate of the Year.
Greater Piedmont President Becky Miller stated, ”Our 2020 award winners have shown their commitment to professionalism, dedication to their clients and contribution to our community. The pandemic served to highlight their innovation and perseverance. They should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.”
Greater Piedmont REALTORS® is a trade association representing 700 REALTORS® in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.
Virginia again recognized as a top state for emergency readiness
A new national report card on states’ level of preparation to protect public health against disease, disaster and other calamities once again lists Virginia among the states that are best prepared to respond to a large-scale emergency.
In the report – Ready or Not 2021: Protecting the public’s health from diseases, disasters and bioterrorism – Virginia was ranked in the top tier of states in the Ready or Not 2020 report and was ranked among the top states in overall emergency preparedness rating in the 2020 National Health Security Preparedness Index report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Colorado School of Public Health.
The 2021 report also identifies Virginia as the “most prepared” among states determined to be “more vulnerable” in public health emergency situations. The determination is intended to give policymakers data that can be used to support improvements in state emergency readiness.
Although Virginia is among the more populous states in the nation, the commonwealth has had comparatively low rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths, and it is 13th among states in the percentage of vaccine doses administered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.